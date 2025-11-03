Pine Labs’ early investors set to bag stellar gains from IPO
Summary
The selling shareholders include Peak XV Partners, Actis, Temasek’s MacRitchie Investments, PayPal, Mastercard, Madison India, Lone Cascade, and Sofina Ventures. Founder Lokvir Kapoor will also offload part of his stake.
MUMBAI : Pine Labs’ early investors are expected to make windfall gains from the fintech unicorn’s upcoming initial public offering (IPO) that is set to open for bidding later this week, according to Mint’s analysis of the Red Herring Prospectus.
