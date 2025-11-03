It entered the gift card segment with the 2019 acquisition of Qwikcilver and expanded its reach among small and medium merchants through the 2022 purchase of Mosambee. Its acquisition of Fave in 2020–21 marked its entry into consumer-facing UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payments and South-East Asian markets. Pine Labs has since extended its gift card business to the US and Australia and moved into online payments to compete with players such as Razorpay and Paytm.