Piper Serica launches angel fund for investing in tech startups

This tool uses 17 parameters to predict the probability of success and then selects the company with a score of 70% or above for further diligence. This is the first AIF being raised by Piper Serica and it plans to raise a series of AIFs over the coming years and the fund will prioritize joint investment opportunities with other lead investors that may include syndicates, individuals, angel platforms and funds, accelerators, and incubators, the company added.