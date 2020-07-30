Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew

Pivot or Perish: A playbook for growth in the new normal for start-ups

Updated: 30 Jul 2020, 09:44 PM IST Livemint

India’s start-up ecosystem is positioned uniquely where some businesses are seeing enormous growth, while many are suffering from an existential crisis amidst a global pandemic. Business models of start-ups are being redrawn to pre-empt what consumers would want in the ‘new normal’. For now, survival for many start-ups is key as they look at extending the cash runway. Join India’s prominent start-up experts in Mint’s Pivot or Perish panel discussion to understand the opportunities and challenges ahead as businesses brave the Covid-19 challenge