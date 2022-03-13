Piyush Goyal said one can find many opportunities, like even in the current war crisis. The present Ukraine-Russia crisis is a wakeup call for all of us, not to be dependent on crude oil and defence equipments. He asked Startups to help India become self-reliant in energy needs. Some of the Startups are looking for innovative ways for indigenization of defence equipments. He also said that the present situation fits in so beautifully in the Make in India programme launched 8 years ago, - the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, and the outcome of Covid-19, everything collectively is helping India’s growth trajectory.

