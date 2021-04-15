Piyush Goyal chairs first meeting of National Startup Advisory Council

Describing the startups as the new champions of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Goyal said that India has the potential to become world’s largest and most innovative startup ecosystem. He said that the government has and will always be a supportive partner in charting progress of Indian startup ecosystem. He also called upon the successful entrepreneurs to take initiative to share their knowledge, experience, ideas and mentor students and youth. He said that there are innovative ideas with people in rural India and Tier II and Tier III towns waiting to be harnessed.