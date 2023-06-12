Play Games24x7 Private Limited, a gaming company that runs RummyCircle and My11Circle, has elevated Saroj Panigrahi as chief operating officer. He will spearhead marketing and operations across all its existing and upcoming platforms, the company said.Panigrahi has been with the company for the past 15 years and has held multiple positions within the organisation playing a pivotal role in shaping the company’s product strategy. In his most recent role, he has been instrumental in building My11Circle, which it said, has seen a growth. Trivikraman Thampy, co-founder and co-CEO of the company said, “Panigrahi has been an invaluable team member over the years, and has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic acumen and deep understanding of the user. His dedication and unwavering commitment to delivering extraordinary user experiences has not only elevated our platform but has also inspired our entire team. We are proud to have him in this new leadership role, and excited about the limitless possibilities of innovation and growth that lie ahead."Panigrahi added, “I have had the privilege to work closely with an exceptional team that embodies values of integrity, innovation and customer-centricity. Building upon the strong foundation and our remarkable journey in the industry, my goal is to drive forward the next phase of growth for our businesses."The number of Indian gamers is expanding at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% and is expected to jump to 700 million in FY25 compared with 507 million in 2021, said a report by Dentsu titled ‘Gaming Report India 2022 - For the Game’.About 46% of gamers in India are women and that overall, ‘Real Money Game’ revenues currently constitute 57% of market size but future growth is projected to be driven by in-app purchases growing at a 34% CAGR. There were 120 million paying users in FY22, which represents a 24% conversion rate.