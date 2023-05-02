Pluckk acquires Indian food-tech startup KOOK to enter DIY meal Kit market2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 09:37 PM IST
By acquiring KOOK, Pluckk aims to tap into the growth potential of the meal kit market, which is projected to reach $31.5 billion by 2025, representing a 20% CAGR from 2021
MUMBAI : Pluckk, a digital fresh food brand in the Fruits and Vegetables (F&V) space, has acquired the entire stake in KOOK for $1.3 million to be paid in cash and equity. Kook is an Indian food-tech startup that specializes in providing pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes through its DIY Meal Kits.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×