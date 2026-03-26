Plum Insurance has raised $20 million ( ₹193 crore) from existing investors Peak XV Partners and Tanglin Venture Partners, and a new investor, Japan-based GMO Venture Partners.
Plum Insurance raises $20 million, offers partial exit to Incubate Fund Asia
SummaryThe new funding round valued Plum Insurance at $125 million ( ₹1,181 crore), almost double its 2021 valuation of $66 million ( ₹625 crore).
Plum Insurance has raised $20 million ( ₹193 crore) from existing investors Peak XV Partners and Tanglin Venture Partners, and a new investor, Japan-based GMO Venture Partners.
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