Plum raises $15.6 million in Series A funding led by Tiger Global

“Plum aims to reach a milestone of 10 million lives insured by 2025, by changing the employee health insurance space. With Plum, we are making the process transparent, affordable and easy, using tech at scale. The adoption of health insurance by startups, SMEs and corporates is increasing exponentially and is further accelerated by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. We are building Plum to enable a high-quality healthcare experience for every single employee and their family members," said Abhishek Poddar, co-founder and chief executive officer, Plum.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}