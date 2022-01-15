PM declares 16 Jan as startup day; says golden era of startups has just begun

He also pointed out indicators and numbers which show a growth in the startup ecosystem. Modi said that in 2013-14, 4,000, patents were approved, while in the last one year alone, more than 28,000 patents were granted. In the year 2013-14, about 7,0000 trademarks were registered, in 2020-21 more than 2.5 lakh trademarks were registered, the Prime Minister added among other parameters.