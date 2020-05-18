PM e-VIDYA initiative to bring more opportunities for ed-tech startups

Sitharaman also announced that Diksha -- the CBSE's learning platform -- would be extended to schools in states and Union territories. E-content and QR coded textbooks would be provided for all grades under a one nation - one digital platform initiative. One TV channel for one grade for all classes 1 to 12 - one class one channel for students who do not have access to internet. Radio, community radio and podcasts would be extensively used for the same.