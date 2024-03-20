PM Modi at Startup Mahakumbh: On the startup ecosystem in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how the psyche has changed from wanting to be “job seekers” to being “job creators”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 20 said India is the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with the youth leading the way.

“India's startup ecosystem flourishing at an unprecedented rate, driven by the youth. This is not limited to metro cities, it has now become a social culture," PM Modi said.

On the startup ecosystem, Modi highlighted how the psyche has changed from wanting to be "job seekers" to being "job creators".

“India preparing a roadmap for a developed country, we took the right decision at the right time," the prime minister added.

He was speaking at the Startup Mahakumbh in the national capital.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

