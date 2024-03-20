Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Start-ups/  PM Modi at Startup Mahakumbh: Youth driving India's startup ecosystem, becoming ‘job creators, not job seekers’

PM Modi at Startup Mahakumbh: Youth driving India's startup ecosystem, becoming ‘job creators, not job seekers’

Jocelyn Fernandes

PM Modi at Startup Mahakumbh: On the startup ecosystem in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how the psyche has changed from wanting to be “job seekers” to being “job creators”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits a stall during the inauguration of Start-up Mahakumbh at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 20 said India is the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with the youth leading the way.

“India's startup ecosystem flourishing at an unprecedented rate, driven by the youth. This is not limited to metro cities, it has now become a social culture," PM Modi said.

On the startup ecosystem, Modi highlighted how the psyche has changed from wanting to be “job seekers" to being “job creators".

“India preparing a roadmap for a developed country, we took the right decision at the right time," the prime minister added.

He was speaking at the Startup Mahakumbh in the national capital.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.