Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday delivered the keynote address at the fifth edition of 'VivaTech'.

During the address, PM Modi said that this platform reflects France's technological vision. "India and France have been working closely on a wide range of subjects. Among these, technology and digital are emerging areas of cooperation. It is the need of the hour," he said.

India's strides in the world of tech and start-up are well-known. Our nation is home to one of the world's largest start-up ecosystems. Several unicorns have come up in recent years. India offers what innovators and investors need, the prime minister further said.

He also said that two Covid vaccines are made in India and more are in development, trial stage.

"I believe that where convention fails, innovation can help. This has been seen during COVID-19 global pandemic, which is biggest disruption of our age. All nations have suffered losses and felt anxiety about future. COVID has put many of our conventional methods to test," the prime minister added.

"I invite the world to invest in India based on the five pillars of - talent, market, capital, eco-system, and culture of openness," PM Modi added.

Modi was invited to speak at the event as a guest of honour along with other prominent speakers at the event include French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and ministers and MPs from various European countries.

The event witnesses participation of corporate bigwigs like Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Facebook, and Brad Smith, president, Microsoft, among others.

VivaTech is one of the largest digital and startup events in Europe, and it is held in Paris every year since 2016, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) noted.

It is jointly organised by Publicis Groupe, a prominent advertising and marketing conglomerate, and Les Echos,a leading French media group.

It brings together stakeholders in technology innovation and the startup ecosystem and includes exhibitions, awards, panel discussions and startup contests.

The fifth edition of VivaTech is scheduled to be held between June 16 and 19.

