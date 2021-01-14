PM Modi to address 'Startup India International Summit' on 16 Jan

Narendra Modi , Prime Minister of India, will address "Prarambh: Startup India International Summit" on 16 January where he will interact with startups via video conferencing.

This summit is set to take place on 15&16 January, organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

There will be 24 sessions in the summit. "It will focus on enhancing multilateral cooperation and engagement with countries from around the globe to collectively develop and strengthen the startup ecosystems," the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

More than 25 countries will participate in the Summit with 200 global speakers. "The Summit will be the largest startup confluence organised by the Government of India since the launch of the Startup India initiative," the statement read.

Narendra Modi has urged the youth of India to take part in the summit saying it is one great opportunity that one can attend virtually. "With most events being held virtually, it has given a great opportunity for youngsters to be a part of many interesting domestic and global forums. I urge our youth to be a part of it," he said on Twitter.

With most events being held virtually, it has given a great opportunity for youngsters to be a part of many interesting domestic & global forums. One such opportunity is coming up in the form of #Prarambh on 15-16 Jan. I urge our youth to be a part of it. https://t.co/DNXikcn6zd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2021

Giving information about this event, PM Modi said, "this summit seeks to bring together the top minds from industry, academia, investment, banking, finance and of course, young start-up leaders. We would also be marking 5 years since the Start-Up India initiative began. This initiative has propelled India to being among the most attractive start-up eco-systems globally."

This event marks the fifth anniversary of the Startup India initiative which was launched on 16 January in 2016. It is also a follow up of PM Modi's announcement that India is committed to host the BIMSTEC Startup Conclave. The Prime minister had made this announcement at the fourth BIMSTEC Summit in Kathmandu in August 2018.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via