PM Modi to interact with over 150 startups on 15 January

NEW DELHI : As part of the ongoing Startup India Innovation Week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact will over 150 startups on 15 January (Saturday).

These startups have been divided into six groups and each group would make a presentation to the Prime Minister on different themes – 'growing from roots, 'nudging the DNA, 'from local to global', 'technology of future', 'building champions in manufacturing' and 'sustainable development'.

The startups participating in the interaction belong to various sectors, including agriculture, health, enterprise systems, space, 'industry 4.0', security, fintech, environment among others, said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

It added that the interaction is part of the Prime Minister's endeavour to boost the startup ecosystem in the country and it aims at understanding how startups can contribute to the national needs by driving innovation.

The first-ever Startup India Innovation Week is being hosted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, from January 10th to 16th, 2022.

The statement said that the Prime Minister has been a believer in the potential of startups to contribute significantly to the growth of the nation and added that the government has worked on providing an enabling atmosphere for boosting the growth and development of startups, which has led to the growth of the startup ecosystem in the country, the rise in the number of unicorns in the country.

The government launched a flagship initiative, Startup India, under DPIIT, in January 2016, aimed at building a strong ecosystem conducive for the growth of startup businesses, to drive sustainable economic growth and generate large scale employment opportunities. The Government through this initiative aims to empower the startups to grow through innovation and design.

Startups can avail several benefits under the scheme, such as self-certification, tax exemption, patent application and intellectual property rights (IPR) protection, easier public procurement norms among others.

India currently has around 82 unicorns and more than half of them came up last year. Earlier this week, speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the weeklong programme, the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal had called on the startup fraternity should nurture 75 more unicorns in 2022.

According to the Commerce Ministry, India has over 61,000 recognised startups spread across 55 industries, with 45% of them emerging from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

As part of the programme, Goyal also had a virtual roundtable with over 75 global venture capital funds. In the meeting, the minister called upon global VC funds to focus more on startups from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

