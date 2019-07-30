Pocket Aces raises 100 crore from Sequoia India, DSP Group, others

Bengaluru: Mumbai-based Pocket Aces, a digital entertainment company, on Tuesday said it has secured ₹100 crore from Sequoia India, DSP Group, 3one4 Capital, and other prominent investors.

Pocket Aces will utilise the fresh capital to invest in content, technology, and talent. The company will also multiply its social distribution by starting three new content channels in the next twelve months. It aims to hit a run-rate of 1 billion monthly video views on original content by 2020.

Founded in 2013 by Ashwin Suresh, Anirudh Pandita, and Aditi Shrivastava, Pocket Aces said it was on a “mission to solve boredom for the 400+ million Indians online" by creating engaging video content. The company operates three socially distributed content channels: FilterCopy (short videos), Dice Media (long-form videos), and Gobble (food and lifestyle videos) as well as a direct-to-consumer platform: Loco (live and interactive esports app).

Since its last fundraise in 2016, the company claims to have scaled its viewership by 25x and monetization by 15x. Today, its channels including FilterCopy, Gobble, and Dice Media, clock around 500 million monthly video views, making it one of the most viewed online channel on the Indian internet.

Last year, the company launched Loco, an interactive e-sports app, which has over 15 million registered users, with active users spending over 30 minutes daily on the app. The company has grown its team strength to 145 with offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

“This investment is a recognition of our leadership in the sector and an acknowledgment of the large potential of the digital entertainment market. With massive penetration of mobile internet in India and a large consumer base hungry for local content, we believe that there has never been a better time to build a large content business here. We are excited to create new entertainment options for a new India," said Suresh, Pandita, and Shrivastava, co-founders of Pocket Aces in a joint statement.

“Pocket Aces has exceeded expectations in creating a high-quality mix of mobile-friendly, episodic and interactive content offerings. They are building a truly impactful business in India’s exploding digital entertainment industry and Sequoia India is thrilled to continue supporting Ashwin, Anirudh, Aditi, and the entire team," added Shailesh Lakhani, managing director, Sequoia Capital India Advisors.