Pocket FM is training its AI model to scale storytelling. Is the investment worth it?
Rwit Ghosh 8 min read 19 May 2025, 04:08 PM IST
SummaryBesides LLM, Pocket FM has a co-pilot that is used internally to create content in German, English, and Hindi. The company is still fine-tuning it to work with other Indic languages
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Audio series startup Pocket FM plans to have a large language model (LLM) up and running by the end of the year. The company has already labelled and categorized its proprietary datasets and is currently testing an early version of its model.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less