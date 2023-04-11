Pocket HRMS launches Digital Bharat 2.0 Mission for SMEs3 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 02:12 AM IST
Digital Bharat 2.0 will enable SMEs in India to digitalize their complete HRMS, payroll system and related compliances with intuitive and easy-to-use HR software over WhatsApp messaging platform in regional Indian languages.
MUMBAI : Pocket HRMS, India's best smHRt HRMS (HR Management Software), has announced the launch of their mission Bharat 2.0 to enable SMEs in India to digitalize their complete HRMS, Payroll system and related compliances with intuitive and easy-to-use HR software over WhatsApp messaging platform in regional Indian languages.
