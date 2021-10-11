BENGALURU: Docprime Technologies, a subsidiary of PB Fintech Ltd. which also owns Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, on Monday said it has invested approximately $7.5 million in telehealth and wellness platform, Visit Health.

This marks Docprime’s first investment in an end-to-end telehealth and wellness platform.

Five-year old Visit Health provides an integrated solution which helps corporates provide their employees access to certified specialists, while helping them manage their healthcare needs. The platform empowers enterprises to enhance the healthcare experience and optimize medical costs for all their employees.

The investment will help PB Fintech enhance its service capabilities in the health and wellness space, it said in a statement.

“Our goal with this investment is to back Visit Health in their vision to build a strong Digital Health Ecosystem - with outstanding customer service and new ways to help customers navigate a healthcare system. We are proud to back Visit as they approach their next phase of growth," said Yashish Dahiya, chairman and chief executive officer, PB Fintech.

Docprime, launched by Policybazaar’s parent in August 2018, allows users to book appointments with doctors and diagnostic labs through its platform. The platform also acts as an agent, facilitator, for various healthcare, wellness products, and personal care products.

“Visit is excited to have PB Fintech as a partner in our strategic vision to create a Digital Health Ecosystem. Our product offering is backed by Health insurers and the large cashless network stitched by us. With this investment, we plan to grow our platform and network capabilities and expand our teams across technology, sales, and network functions," said Visit Health’s chief executive officer, Anurag Prasad on the acquisition.

Visit Health had earlier raised $1.4 million as a part of its seed fundraise, and is backed by the likes of Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, and Hetero Drugs Director Murali Krishna.

In 2018, the company had raised funds from Twitter co-founder Biz Stone.

