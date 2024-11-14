Companies
Porter looks to raise $100 million from private equity firms
Summary
- The company has raised a total capital of $150 million from investors like Tiger Global, Peak XV Partners, the Mahindra Group and Lightrock, among others. It was last valued at $500 million in 2021 when it raised an external round by investors led by Tiger Global and Vitruvian Partners.
Private equity companies are looking to invest $100 million in new-age intra-city logistics services provider Porter, in a deal that will value the decade-old startup at $1.1-$1.2 billion, two people with knowledge of the development said.
