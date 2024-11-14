Porter looks to raise $100 million from private equity firms

Also read | Logistics startup Porter eyes more small cities for growth

Porter is looking to double its domestic geographical presence in the next 3-4 years, even as it seeks to expand its international operations beyond Dubai, a market it entered last year, the founder told Mint in an interview last month. The company, which is currently present in about 22 cities, including 7-8 metro cities, is looking to expand to nearly 40 cities in the coming years, Digga, co-founder and CEO of Porter, had told Mint.