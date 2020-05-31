Power surge for electric vehicle ecosystem

From ABB’s point of view, Numocity puts it at the centre of what’s happening in the Indian EV ecosystem.“The insight Numocity is giving us into the Indian EV market is that it’s going to be different from Europe and US," says Arvind Vasu, senior VP, ABB. “We are interested to learn about the battery swapping model. Why not treat the battery as equivalent to a fuel like petrol or diesel, where you pay as you go and reduce the cost of the vehicle? The consumer mindset in rural areas, for example, is to buy even food in small sachets. Similarly, battery as a service is a thing you will see in the two- and three-wheeler segment."