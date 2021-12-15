BENGALURU : Real estate firm Prestige has expanded its partnership with co-working space operator Awfis for the second time in a year and will add 12 new flexible work centres spread across five lakh sq ft, in a phase-wise manner in the coming months.

The partners will jointly invest about ₹100 crore. Awfis will offer around five lakh sq ft of Grade-A flex workspaces in Prestige Group's commercial office properties in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, spanning around 10,000 seats.

The 12 new centres are in Bengaluru (7), Chennai (2) and one each in Hyderabad and Pune. These are in prominent central business districts (CBD) such as UB City, Hosur Road, Whitefield and Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru, Saidapet and Mount Road in Chennai and Begumpet in Hyderabad.

Of these, the Pune centre would be operational in the next nine months, while others would be open in the next two months or so.

“The partnership started small but has grown in the last two quarters. It’s not an exclusive but a preferred partnership. We see huge value in it because occupiers want flexibility and limited capex. Nearly 40 million sq ft of co-working space is now spread across the country, we definitely believe that the flex segment of the office landscape will continue to rapidly grow," said Juggy Marwaha, CEO, Prestige Office Ventures in an interview.

In March 2021, Bengaluru-based Prestige and Awfis inked a partnership to open six co-working centres, in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with 4,000 seats, across 2 lakh sq ft.

From about 20,000 sq ft, the portfolio has expanded to half a million sq ft and expects to touch 750,000 sq ft in the near future.

“Both companies aim to cater to the growing demand amongst enterprise clients and large corporations while continuing to cater to start-ups and SME’s who were the early adopters of coworking. The profile of clients include IT/ITes companies, new-age firms including startup unicorns," said Amit Ramani, founder and CEO, Awfis.

Ramani said the investment strategy is two-pronged. One, where both partners invest in a 50:50 ratio and secondly, where Awfis invests on its own.

Marwaha said that alongside the demand for flexible workspace, traditional office space is also seeing sustained leasing momentum. This year, Prestige Group has leased about 1.5 million sq ft of office space in Chennai and Bengaluru, he said.

