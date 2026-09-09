Preventive-health startups chase India’s booming wellness market—but scaling is costly

A growing number of Indian startups are betting consumers will pay thousands—and in some cases lakhs of rupees—to find and fix health problems before they become illnesses. The bigger bet is whether these businesses can scale when every new customer may require another clinic, machine or clinician.
Biopeak, Ultrahuman, MetaGo, Cent Health and Nura are among the companies building businesses around extensive health screenings, biomarker tracking and therapies aimed at improving everything from metabolic health to longevity.