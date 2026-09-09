Preventive-health startups chase India’s booming wellness market—but scaling is costly

A growing number of Indian startups are betting consumers will pay thousands—and in some cases lakhs of rupees—to find and fix health problems before they become illnesses. The bigger bet is whether these businesses can scale when every new customer may require another clinic, machine or clinician.
A growing number of Indian startups are betting consumers will pay thousands—and in some cases lakhs of rupees—to find and fix health problems before they become illnesses. The bigger bet is whether these businesses can scale when every new customer may require another clinic, machine or clinician.
Biopeak, Ultrahuman, MetaGo, Cent Health and Nura are among the companies building businesses around extensive health screenings, biomarker tracking and therapies aimed at improving everything from metabolic health to longevity.
Biopeak, Ultrahuman, MetaGo, Cent Health and Nura are among the companies building businesses around extensive health screenings, biomarker tracking and therapies aimed at improving everything from metabolic health to longevity.
The opportunity is being driven by rising spending on fitness and wellness, greater awareness of preventive health and, for some businesses, the growing popularity of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.
Biopeak is targeting early adopters of the health, wellness and longevity boom in India. “In our estimates, early adopters sit around 5-6 million people, which is good enough to start with, which we can support with a few centres,” said Rishi Pardal, co-founder and chief executive of the company.
The startup started out in 2024 and has raised almost $11 million from Manipal Group, Claypond Capital, Rainmatter and NKSquared. It plans to open six to eight more centres across India by early next year.
Biopeak currently has two operational centres. Its first, primarily a diagnostics lab, opened in Bengaluru’s Vasanth Nagar last year. In August, the company opened its full-fledged diagnostics and therapeutics centre in Indiranagar.
Ultrahuman launched Ultrahuman Labs, a diagnostics and therapeutics centre on Indiranagar’s 100 Feet Road, in May this year. Its existing wearable business gives it a potential advantage: customers already tracking their biomarkers can be converted into users of its diagnostics and health services, lowering customer-acquisition costs.
"It was a natural fit into what we are doing. It goes with our entire philosophy of how we view the solution to preventive health, taking markers, having our own data, algorithms that are running over it to actually produce health outcomes for users," said Hisham Syed, business head of Ultrahuman Labs.
Spending on fitness and wellness by Gen Z is projected to grow from $11 billion in 2024 to $40 billion by 2030, according to a joint report by Redseer and Fireside Ventures published in November 2025. It found that 30% of the generation spends more than 20% of their income on fitness and sports.
Millennials, who represent 25% of India's population, are expected to spend $39 billion on fitness and sports by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2024.
“The first driver is the growing awareness around fitness, which has led to higher protein intake. The second is GLP-1s, where increasing affordability and accessibility are making weight loss a bigger focus,” said Shivakumar Ramaswami, founder and managing director of IndigoEdge.
India’s health and wellness market was valued at $164 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $257 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual rate of 5%, according to Imarc Group.
Selling prevention
The companies are pitching a more intensive version of preventive healthcare, combining blood, genetic, imaging and gut-microbiome tests with interventions such as hyperbaric chambers, cryotherapy, infrared saunas and IV drips.
Their models differ. Nura and Cent Health focus on screenings for potential problems such as cancer, heart disease, lung and metabolic issues. Biopeak and Ultrahuman combine diagnostics with therapeutics. MetaGo focuses on GLP-1 programmes and assistance centred on metabolic health.
Biopeak says more than 80% of its roughly 800 customers arrive with a specific health problem to solve rather than simply seeking longevity treatments. The company says the most common issues have been oxidative stress, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, allergy-related issues and osteopenia in women. Older clients have come in with issues around arthritis as well as menopause.
Ultrahuman's clientele is split across three broad categories: everyday athletes, professional sportspersons and those optimising for what Syed called the next decade. “They’re between the ages of 30-55, They are coming in with problems like diabetes or they have lifestyle chronic conditions that can be solved with lifestyle interventions. These are things that we can really go deep into with the nutritionists and coaches we have here.”
The businesses are at different stages of scale. Nura says it has completed more than 82,000 screenings across more than 25 parameters since launching its first centre in 2021. Cent Health, which opened its first centre in Bengaluru in March, has completed 7,000 scans, according to its website. Biopeak has worked with 800 customers at its Vasanth Nagar centre since March 2025, while MetaGo has served 1,500 patients since March this year, while opening its first clinic in Mumbai in August.
The scaling problem
Ultrahuman's diagnostics-only plans start at ₹10,000, while its all-inclusive Black membership costs ₹10 lakh a year. MetaGo's six-month and 12-month GLP-1 programmes cost ₹20,000 and ₹24,000, respectively, excluding roughly ₹5,000 a month for medication.
At Biopeak, the startup's prices range from ₹1,10,000 to ₹1,30,000 which includes not just the initial diagnostic battery, but a year-long customized plan which includes personalized interventions, therapeutic treatments as well as re-testing to measure and calibrate an individual's performance.
But high prices do not necessarily translate into easy economics.
Biopeak's Indiranagar centre cost $1.5-2 million to build, reflecting the equipment and clinical infrastructure required for its range of diagnostics and therapies. “We'll see if this was over-engineered or under-engineered with time, and take those learnings as we open more centres,” said Pardal. The largest costs for the company were the devices for therapeutics.
Ultrahuman declined to comment on how much it spent on building out its centre, which is still partially under construction. It expects the Indiranagar centre to turn profitable in less than a year.
"The key thing is to think about scalability here, because you could have one guy setting up one clinic and being very successful. The question is, can that become 100? For us, we're trying to answer that convincingly for ourselves, is a replicable thing? That's where the challenge is," said Kannan Sitaram, co-founder and partner at Fireside Ventures.