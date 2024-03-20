Active Stocks
Wed Mar 20 2024 10:41:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.45 -2.83%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,234.65 0.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 932.00 -2.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 260.75 0.70%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 410.55 0.26%
Business News/ Companies / Start-ups/  Startup Mahakumbh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending event today. Top 10 Updates about the event
BackBack

Startup Mahakumbh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending event today. Top 10 Updates about the event

Jocelyn Fernandes

Startup Mahakumbh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the event as a forum which brings together stakeholders from the world of startups, innovators and upcoming entrepreneurs.

Startup Mahakumbh: PM Modi is scheduled to speak at the Startup Mahakumbh at 10.30 am today (PTI)Premium
Startup Mahakumbh: PM Modi is scheduled to speak at the Startup Mahakumbh at 10.30 am today (PTI)

Startup Mahakumbh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to speak at the Startup Mahakumbh at 10.30 am on March 20. Modi described the event as "a forum which brings together stakeholders from the world of startups, innovators and upcoming entrepreneurs".

He added that India's stride in the startups space has been "phenomenal in the last few years".

Ahead of the prime minister's scheduled speech, here are the top things you need to know.

Top 10 Updates: Startup Mahakumbh

— The Ministry of Commerce & Industries is hosting the Startup Mahakumbh event on March 20 (Wednesday), which is expected to draw a significant crowd starting from 07.00 am until around 09.00 pm today.

— The event began on March 18, with March 20 being the concluding day. Its theme is 'Bharat Innovates' which "aims to catalyse innovation, facilitate networking, and foster growth opportunities for startups, investors, incubators, accelerators and industry leaders across diverse sectors", the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a release.

— More than 40 startups showcased their innovations at the event, the ministry added.

— Further, over 2,000 startups, 1,000 investors, more than 100 unicorns and over 300 incubators and accelerators have visited the Startup Mahakumbh, as per a release from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

— To foster the growth and development of startups, MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) hosted a Startup Masterclass as part of the event. This masterclass is tailored to provide startups with invaluable insights, practical knowledge, and networking opportunities aimed at enhancing growth and success in the dynamic startup ecosystem.

— The MSH also hosted an exclusive Incubator Masterclass, covering a wide array of topics essential for the success of incubators and startups alike. The masterclass delved into crucial areas such as fundraising and investment trends, effective mentorship and support strategies, building strong startup ecosystems, and best practices in startup incubation.

— The event has 10 thematic pavilions: To showcase the variety and depth of the phenomena on - Deeptech, AI & SaaS, Fintech, Agritech, Biotech & Pharma, Climate Tech, Gaming & E-Sports, D2C, B2B & Manufacturing, and Incubators.

— Interaction with DPIIT officials: To provide valuable insights into various government initiatives aimed at supporting startups, including funding schemes, mentorship programs, and regulatory reforms.

— Mentorship sessions: Seasoned entrepreneurs and investors provided valuable mentorship to aspiring founders, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the startup journey at mentorship clinics.

— Notably, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the commuters recommending alternative routes to bypass potential traffic congestion, particularly around the vicinity of Bharat Mandapam where the event is taking place. Check details here.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 20 Mar 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie