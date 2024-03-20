Startup Mahakumbh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending event today. Top 10 Updates about the event
Startup Mahakumbh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the event as a forum which brings together stakeholders from the world of startups, innovators and upcoming entrepreneurs.
Startup Mahakumbh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to speak at the Startup Mahakumbh at 10.30 am on March 20. Modi described the event as "a forum which brings together stakeholders from the world of startups, innovators and upcoming entrepreneurs".