Startup Mahakumbh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to speak at the Startup Mahakumbh at 10.30 am on March 20. Modi described the event as "a forum which brings together stakeholders from the world of startups, innovators and upcoming entrepreneurs".

He added that India's stride in the startups space has been "phenomenal in the last few years".

Ahead of the prime minister's scheduled speech, here are the top things you need to know.

Top 10 Updates: Startup Mahakumbh — The Ministry of Commerce & Industries is hosting the Startup Mahakumbh event on March 20 (Wednesday), which is expected to draw a significant crowd starting from 07.00 am until around 09.00 pm today.

— The event began on March 18, with March 20 being the concluding day. Its theme is 'Bharat Innovates' which "aims to catalyse innovation, facilitate networking, and foster growth opportunities for startups, investors, incubators, accelerators and industry leaders across diverse sectors", the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a release.

— More than 40 startups showcased their innovations at the event, the ministry added.

— Further, over 2,000 startups, 1,000 investors, more than 100 unicorns and over 300 incubators and accelerators have visited the Startup Mahakumbh, as per a release from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

— To foster the growth and development of startups, MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) hosted a Startup Masterclass as part of the event. This masterclass is tailored to provide startups with invaluable insights, practical knowledge, and networking opportunities aimed at enhancing growth and success in the dynamic startup ecosystem.

— The MSH also hosted an exclusive Incubator Masterclass, covering a wide array of topics essential for the success of incubators and startups alike. The masterclass delved into crucial areas such as fundraising and investment trends, effective mentorship and support strategies, building strong startup ecosystems, and best practices in startup incubation.

— The event has 10 thematic pavilions: To showcase the variety and depth of the phenomena on - Deeptech, AI & SaaS, Fintech, Agritech, Biotech & Pharma, Climate Tech, Gaming & E-Sports, D2C, B2B & Manufacturing, and Incubators.

— Interaction with DPIIT officials: To provide valuable insights into various government initiatives aimed at supporting startups, including funding schemes, mentorship programs, and regulatory reforms.

— Mentorship sessions: Seasoned entrepreneurs and investors provided valuable mentorship to aspiring founders, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the startup journey at mentorship clinics.

— Notably, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the commuters recommending alternative routes to bypass potential traffic congestion, particularly around the vicinity of Bharat Mandapam where the event is taking place. Check details here.

