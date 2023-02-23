Prioritising governance at startups: A magic pill for better funding

The increase in interest rates, reduction in liquidity, significant stress in the global economic environment and volatile capital markets have rightly resulted in a recalibration of investor expectations. Growth at any cost is no longer the mantra, and profitability and cash flows are back in fashion. In turn, this has resulted in a reallocation of capital and an impact on liquidity available for many unprofitable startups. The capital constraints have also now exposed chinks in the governance ecosystem at startups.

