Running on low, Pristyn’s negotiating a much smaller deal for its fitness arm
Summary
- Pristyn Care has been looking to raise funds for Beatxp for a year. It's now negotiating for a much smaller amount from investors, including existing backer Peak XV.
- The startup is also dealing with top-level exits, with its senior vice president of medical directorate being the latest to depart.
Bengaluru: Healthtech startup Pristyn Care is in talks to raise a fraction of the money it has been trying to secure for about a year, making the latest negotiations crucial for the company’s growth.
