Leadership bleeds at Pristyn Care amid hospital expansion push
Peak XV and Tiger Global-backed Pristyn Care has big plans to expand its hospital footprint, months after securing bridge funding from existing investors. However, the deepening leadership crisis and business changes present a grim picture.
BENGALURU : Senior exits are testing Pristyn Care’s leadership bench, raising questions over stability just as the unicorn doubles down on building its own hospital chain. The firm will see two of its key executives depart next month. Gaurav Bagga, the firm’s chief product and technology officer (who went by the title senior vice-president [SVP] of product and engineering), has stepped down from his role after a five-and-a-half-year stint, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Mint. This comes nearly seven months after the firm’s finance head resigned.