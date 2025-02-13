Pristyn Care on edge as top-level exits and business setbacks take a toll

However, Singh told Mint that there had been no layoffs. “There will be natural attrition in the junior-level staff. One or two people go every month. But the number of managerial staff has increased from 200 to 250. Thirty-three people have been hired in the past five to six months. Another 33 are being hired, with 10 offer letters already out there. We are hiring senior leadership, starting from speciality, engineering, medical directorate, and hospital operations," he said.