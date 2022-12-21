Private credit hits new high in 2022 on volatile markets1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 11:50 PM IST
The year saw more than 83 transactions valued at $3.85 billion till November-end, a 47% rise from the same period last year, EY India said.
MUMBAI : Private credit deals reached a record high in 2022, as higher volatility in public and private markets led companies to look at alternative sources of financing.The year saw more than 83 transactions valued at $3.85 billion till November-end, a 47% rise from the same period last year, EY India said. In comparison, cumulative deal value in 2021 stood at about $2.61 billion across 85 deals, just a tad more than 2020’s $2.56 billion across 74 deals, it said.