Private credit hits new high in 2022 on volatile markets

MUMBAI : Private credit deals reached a record high in 2022, as higher volatility in public and private markets led companies to look at alternative sources of financing.The year saw more than 83 transactions valued at $3.85 billion till November-end, a 47% rise from the same period last year, EY India said. In comparison, cumulative deal value in 2021 stood at about $2.61 billion across 85 deals, just a tad more than 2020’s $2.56 billion across 74 deals, it said.

