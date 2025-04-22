Companies
Ex-NIIF executive director Padmanabh Sinha to launch new PE fund
SummaryPadmanabh Sinha's fund will focus on minority stakes worth $25-50 million in growth-stage companies.
MUMBAI : Padmanabh “Paddy" Sinha, a former top executive at the state-run National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIF), is launching a new approximately $250 million private equity (PE) fund.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more