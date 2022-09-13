Procol raises capital from GMO Venture Partners, Sequoia, Blume Ventures

Gurugram-based procurement startup Procol Tech Pvt. Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured Series A funding of ₹51 crore ($6 million) from GMO Venture Partners, Alarko Ventures, Esas Ventures, FounderBank Capital and Anchorage Capital. Existing investors Blume Ventures, Beenext and Sequoia Surge also participated in the round.

