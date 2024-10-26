Customers vs influencers: User content is changing brands' marketing mix

“UGC has a lot more authenticity. It genuinely nudges people, especially in the first-degree connection of users, to trust the brand for trials, and then it sets off a virtuous cycle," said Aman Gupta, head of marketing at healthy snacks brand Farmley. “The online community that hasn’t tried the brand’s products also feels that it is being recommended not just by influencers but by genuine customers, so they give the brand a shot."