Government of Tamil Nadu has appointed Thiru Sivarajah Ramanathan as the Chief Executive Officer of TANSIM, also known as Startup TN, marking the first professional appointment into the mission.

Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM) works towards making the state an Innovation-Driven economy. TANSIM's mission is to be the driving force for startups and to build a strong, viable and vibrant start-up ecosystem that creates employment and develops economic growth.

“In order to have a dedicated and experienced professional at the helm of affairs in TANSIM, the Government of Tamil Nadu decided to recruit a Chief Executive Officer from the open market, and accordingly TANSIM following due process, has appointed Thiru. Sivarajah Ramanathan as its CEO," a statement from state MSME Department said.

Ramanathan is an IT and Social Entrepreneur with over 25 years experience in the field. He developed and managed a community platform for building the startup ecosystem in Tier II & III cities of Tamil Nadu, institutionalizing mentoring and investment tie ups with established enterprises, angel investors and startups across Tamil Nadu.

The newly appointed CEO is expected to take charge in the first week of January 2022.

He is expected bring back renewed focus into the mission that was set up with the prime intention to help the start up eco system in the state flourish.

Tamil Nadu offers a host of incentives to start ups registered with TANSIM. There is hand holding scheme where start ups get concessions for public procurement by a procuring entity for purchase that are below ₹20 lakh in value. They are also exempted from paying any earnest money and get waiver from turnover or experience requirements.

