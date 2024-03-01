Companies
Profitability: The new benchmark for startups seeking investor approval
Summary
- Investors across stages now expect positive unit economics and efficiency from even a Series B round
Bengaluru: Investors are demanding that startups show a path to profitability or a product-market fit early enough, even as many late-stage startups and unicorns that went public recently begin to show profits.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more