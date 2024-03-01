Profitability: The new benchmark for startups seeking investor approval

"Investors have moved on from market share development at all costs to gaining market share in a more sustainable manner. The expectation is that companies generate profits within 4-7 years or by their Series B round. The profits can be modest but not a token amount and should not be adjusted for any expenses. The zero interest rate playbook is dead, " 3one4 Capital's Siddarth Pai said. Companies like Swiggy that are yet to generate overall profits will at least need to shrink losses in the quarters ahead of IPO and have a near-term plan for profitability for the markets to value them, he concluded.