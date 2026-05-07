Pronto closes $45 million Series B at $200 million valuation

BENGLAURU : Home services startup Pronto has closed its Series B round, raising $45 million at a $200 million valuation, founder Anjali Sardana said on Thursday.
BENGLAURU : Home services startup Pronto has closed its Series B round, raising $45 million at a $200 million valuation, founder Anjali Sardana said on Thursday.
The company's valuation doubled in less than a month after Lachy Groom, the founder of robotics startup Physical Intelligence, added a $20 million cheque to the round.
The company's valuation doubled in less than a month after Lachy Groom, the founder of robotics startup Physical Intelligence, added a $20 million cheque to the round.
“Scaling supply is really what we're focusing on this year,” Pronto founder and chief executive Sardana told Mint in an interview. “It's about making sure we continue to expand and go deeper into our existing markets.”
Pronto's first Series B cheque of $25 million was led by Epiq Capital with participation from Glade Brook Capital, General Catalyst, and Bain Capital Ventures.
The fundraising announcement comes barely a week after its closest rival, Snabbit, raised $56 million in a Series D round, valuing it at nearly $400 as the race to corner India's largely unorganized home services sector heats up.
India’s home services market was estimated at around $60 billion in 2024-25 and is projected to grow to nearly $100 billion by 2030, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants. With online penetration at 0.8%—expected to rise to 1.3% by 2029-30—the opportunity lies in digitising a largely offline sector, where the two startups compete with the listed home services player Urban Company.
Pronto currently operates in 190 micromarkets across 10 cities and averages around 26,000 bookings per day.
Meeting demand
Supply has been a key challenge for home services players amid elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, adding to seasonal disruptions such as the summer months, when many migrant workers return to their villages. Companies must also account for periodic demand-supply shifts around major festivals, including Diwali, Durga Puja, Chhath Puja and harvest seasons.
“We run with 65% utilization of our partner network, and we're still supply-constrained. Adding more partners will help us serve more customers,” said Sardana. Pronto had 1,440 professionals back in January, and the number has already scaled to 6,500, with plans to boost it even further.
For Pronto, the real challenge isn’t customer acquisition—which it has brought down to about ₹300, largely through performance marketing—but partner acquisition, where referrals and incentives play a key role.
The company says that around 60% of the new partners it on-boards have come through referrals. But given that seasonal shocks don't really go away, Pronto is banking on incentives to build a stable base of workers by gamifying the platform.
There are milestone-based payouts with bonuses unlocked at a partner's first booking, on the eighth day on the platform, and upon completing their first full month.
There's also a referral leaderboard, with those with the most referrals receiving larger payouts. Referrals can earn up to ₹5,000 per person who joins the company's partner network.
Pronto's primary hedge is workforce diversification—ensuring no single demographic group dominates any cluster of workers—and advance planning for known seasonal headwinds such as summer in the National Capital Region (NCR) and monsoons in Mumbai and Bengaluru. NCR currently accounts for 65% of Pronto's business, as it started there before expanding into other markets.
“In the near-term, we're obviously going to be spending more on supply acquisition,” said Sardana. “That being said, we're expecting that our partner network will stabilize by 10 May, because most workers will be back.”
Long-term priorities
As the company scales and enters more micromarkets and geographies, Pronto is considering opening a business-to-business segment within the next 24 months.
While the first vertical for business-to-business will launch in 2026, the offering will be very similar to the business-to-consumer offering. However, even as the company explores a new line of business, Sardana is emphatic that Pronto won't be a staffing solutions firm down the road. “We want to provide a more structured and organized offering to B2B customers rather than just a B2B staffing business.”