Proost Beer raises ₹8.5 crore in pre-Series A round1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 10:32 PM IST
With this latest capital infusion, Proost Beer intends to expand its production capacity, venture into new markets, and fulfil its working capital requirements
Proost Beer on Thursday said it has raised ₹8.5 crore in a funding round led by Mumbai Angels, Hyderabad Angels, Speed Fund, GetVantage, Finvolve and other angel investors. Existing investors Dauble PTE and Dev Punj also participated in the Pre-Series A round.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×