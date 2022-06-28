Propshare gets $47 mn in Series B funding

Propshare gets $47 mn in Series B funding1 min read . 12:57 AM IST
- The company’s valuation stands at $170 million (around ₹1,300 crore) after the latest fundraise
NEW DELHI :Online real estate investment platform Propshare has raised $47 million (around ₹367 crore) in a Series B funding round led by homegrown private equity player WestBridge Capital.
According to people familiar with the development, the company’s valuation stands at $170 million (around ₹1,300 crore) after the latest fundraise.
The company declined to comment on participation from existing investors Lightspeed and Beenext but said in a statement that Pravega Ventures, also an existing investor, participated in the round.
Propshare, operated by Propshare Online Platform Pvt. Ltd, will use the capital primarily to scale the platform across geographies and real estate asset classes by expanding distribution channels and investing in technology and hiring professionals.
“Propshare’s aim is to become the single-largest platform for real estate investments globally. We look forward to partnering with WestBridge Capital who has a history of building and partnering with high quality Indian businesses across public and private markets," said Kunal Moktan, co-founder & chief executive officer at Propshare.
Founded in 2016 by Moktan and Hashim Khan, Propshare allows ordinary users access to institutional grade assets with 8-10% in-place rental yields and 17-20% returns.