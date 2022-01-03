Proptech startup Square Yards plans to go public

“The company has appointed Axis Capital as the lead banker for its IPO. More banks will be hired later on. The exact figures of the share sale have not been decided yet, as the transaction is not likely to take place immediately. However, it is likely to be at least ₹1,000 crore and it will be a mix of primary and secondary share sales," said one of the persons mentioned above, requesting anonymity as he is not authorized to speak with the media. “Capital will mostly be used for both organic and inorganic growth opportunities," the person added.