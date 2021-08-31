Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Billdesk acquired by PayU for $4.7 billion

Billdesk acquired by PayU for $4.7 billion

Premium
Prosus NV said on Tuesday it had purchased 100% of the equity in Indian payments platform Billdesk
1 min read . 12:01 PM IST Livemint

  • The deal will bring Prosus’s cumulative investment in Indian tech to more than $10 billion, the company said

Global consumer internet group and technology investor Prosus NV announced on Tuesday that an agreement has been reached between PayU and the shareholders of the Indian digital payments provider BillDesk to acquire BillDesk for $4.7 billion.

Global consumer internet group and technology investor Prosus NV announced on Tuesday that an agreement has been reached between PayU and the shareholders of the Indian digital payments provider BillDesk to acquire BillDesk for $4.7 billion.

The proposed acquisition will see PayU, the payments and fintech business of Prosus which operates in more than 20 high-growth markets, become one of the leading online payment providers globally by total payment volume (TPV).

The proposed acquisition will see PayU, the payments and fintech business of Prosus which operates in more than 20 high-growth markets, become one of the leading online payment providers globally by total payment volume (TPV).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Prosus said Billdesk would complement its own PayU business. "Together, the two expect to create a financial ecosystem handling four billion transactions annually - four times PayU’s current level in India," the company said.

BillDesk, founded in 2000, is a leading payment businesses in the country. "Together, PayU India and BillDesk will be able to meet the changing payments needs of digital consumers, merchants and Government enterprises in India and offer state-of-the-art technology to even more of the excluded sections of society, while adhering to the regulatory environment in India and delivering robust consumer protection,'' Prosus added.

The transaction, which is subject to approval from the Competition Commission of India, builds on previous successful acquisitions by PayU in India, including CitrusPay, Paysense and Wibmo.

The deal will bring Prosus’s cumulative investment in Indian tech to more than US$10 billion. Prosus CEO said that “Payments and fintech is a core segment for Prosus, and India remains our number one investment destination."

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The capex challenge facing the ₹6 trillion monetization plan

Premium

Three things to keep in mind while choosing a financial planner

Premium

Why streaming apps are worried about RBI's auto debit rules

Premium

Gold’s age-old role as inflation hedge helps its paper ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!