Prosus sees long runway in India portfolio

The firm’s conviction in long-term bets comes as India’s tech ecosystem enters a more mature phase, marked by a wave of listings. Several of its portfolio companies, including Swiggy, Meesho and Urban Company, have gone public over the past two years, while others such as Captain Fresh and PayU are expected to refile IPO papers this year. With domestic consumption rising, investors across the board are betting that there is still room for disruptive companies to emerge.