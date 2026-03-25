Bengaluru: A year after deploying $675 million into Indian startups, Dutch technology investor Prosus says its biggest bets are still relatively risky and far from mature businesses.
Prosus sees long runway in India portfolio
SummaryThrough 2025, Prosus deployed $675 million in companies such as Urban Company, PayU, Rapido, Ixigo, Wiom, Deccan AI, CodeKarma and Arivihan.
Bengaluru: A year after deploying $675 million into Indian startups, Dutch technology investor Prosus says its biggest bets are still relatively risky and far from mature businesses.
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