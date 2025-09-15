Prosus eyes biggest bite of Swiggy’s Rapido stake. Valuation likely to double.
- The Dutch investment firm is looking to pay up to $180 million for a big part of Swiggy’s 12% stake in Rapido, which is entering the food-delivery market after establishing itself as a formidable competitor in India’s ride-hailing space.
Dutch investment firm Prosus NV is looking to invest $150-180 million to grab the largest chunk of Swiggy’s 12% stake in Rapido, even as Nexus Venture Partners and WestBridge Capital are keen to increase their holding in the ride-hailing firm, three people said.