Prosus turns conservative on Byju’s as stake falls below 10%1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 11:11 PM IST
South African technology investor Prosus NV has taken a conservative accounting stance for its stake in Byju’s parent Think & Learn Pvt
South African technology investor Prosus NV has taken a conservative accounting stance for its stake in Byju’s parent Think & Learn Pvt
MUMBAI : South African technology investor Prosus NV has taken a conservative accounting stance for its stake in Byju’s parent Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd, valuing the Indian edtech firm at almost the same cost as its initial investment of about $578 million.