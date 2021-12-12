Online marketplaces Pumpkart.com and Figgital will open over 1,200 modern retail stores and 75 experience centres in Uttar Pradesh. These will be technologically driven stores rather than the common brick-and-mortar stores, a company statement said.

Under a new strategy, both the brands are aiming to enhance their rural presence. KS Bhatia, founder and CEO of Pumpkart and Figgital, said the companies will set up themselves in rural areas by "bringing rural e-commerce on their platform".

Notably, Pumpkart has opened 75 modern retail stores across southern India within a year. Bhatia said Pumpkart wants to rope big brands into a single place and provide opportunities to franchisees and rural retailers to scale their business. It'll soon launch multi-brand electronic products in tier-III, IV, and rural areas.

As per the company, Figgital's concept of 'store on wheels' is not new but it is definitely one of the firsts in the multiple consumer electronics space. "Next in the pipeline is our online hyperlocal B2B2C (business-to-business-to-consumer) platform, which will democratise the market of consumer electronics as well as farm equipment in rural areas," a statement said.

Pumpkart B2B SMART stores were launched in 2014 as B2C marketplace for water pumps. It is allied with 8,000+ resellers and 26 franchise partners across Punjab, Himachal, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.

