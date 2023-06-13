Punt Partners hires Sumera Dewan as president for Punt Creative

Punt Partners hires Sumera Dewan as president for Punt Creative1 min read 13 Jun 2023, 05:08 PM IST
Marketing tech company Punt Partners has diversified into creative services and hired Sumera Dewan as president to establish and drive the business. The company's co-founder, Madhu Sudhan, said the move was organic given its aim of becoming growth partners for clients, and Dewan was "suited for this role". The Indian firm's leadership "embodies a fusion of technology and creativity", Dewan said, with a focus on immersive storytelling solutions to let brands interact with their audiences like never before.
Marketing technology company Punt Partners, co-founded by Sidharth Rao and Madhu Sudhan in September 2022 has expanded into creative services and has brought on board Sumera Dewan as president. Dewan will be responsible for establishing and driving the creative business for the company.
