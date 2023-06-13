Punt Partners hires Sumera Dewan as president for Punt Creative

Marketing technology company Punt Partners, co-founded by Sidharth Rao and Madhu Sudhan in September 2022 has expanded into creative services and has brought on board Sumera Dewan as president. Dewan will be responsible for establishing and driving the creative business for the company.

She joined Webchutney in 2016, following stints at JWT, Soho Square Advertising (now 82.5 Communications), and Dentsu One (now part of Dentsu Creative). She has a career of 13 years and has partnerships with companies like YouTube, Nestle, Airtel, Under Armour, Tinder, Spotify, Unilever, Platinum Guild International, etc.,.

Sudhan, co-founder of the company said, “Our objective is to become growth partners for our clients. The decision to diversify into creative services aligns organically with this goal. And there’s no one better suited for this role than Dewan. She brings strong leadership and people skills, an enviable repertoire of work, and a passion for pushing the boundaries of what creative can do for brands. It was clear to us that the convergence of technology and creativity would empower the advertising industry to commit to effectiveness."

Dewan said: “The decision to venture into creative services had a dual motivation. Our Webchutney legacy and that we are creative at heart. However, what truly compelled us was the industry’s increasing departure from creative effectiveness. Lately there seems to be an excessive focus on perfecting output rather than prioritising the desired outcome. There is a need for an agency that can solve business problems creatively."

She added, “Our ambition permeates every aspect of our organisation. Our leadership embodies a fusion of technology and creativity, enabling our clients and talent to navigate both worlds. Our talent spans across writers, designers, data analysts, community managers, technologists, and developers, all working together to solve problems. Our focus on immersive storytelling solutions allows brands to interact with their audiences like never before."

